Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Love Memorial Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Love Memorial Baptist Church,
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ballard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ballard


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ballard Obituary
GASTONIA - Mary "Boots" Emma Ballard, 83 passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 Robin Johnson Hospice House with her family by her side.

She was born in Gaston County, North Carolina on May 8, 1936 to the late Charles and Snow Bryson Ballard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Louise Martin, Coy Bridges and brothers, Junior Bryson, Bill Ballard and Don Ballard.

Mary worked as a Caregiver and was a member of Love Memorial Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her son Tim Miller (Andrea); daughter Lynne McLamb (Kenny); grandchildren, Caroline McLamb Lutz (Anthony), Jordan Miller, Alex and David Sanchez; 3 great-grandchildren, Jay, Cameron and Nathan Lutz; special nephew, Ray Ballard, Jr., and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life service will be Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Love Memorial Baptist Church, with Reverends Mike Criswell, Danny Bridges and Randy Bridges officiating.

Visitation will be 12:00 noon until 1:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Belaire Healthcare Center, CaroMont Regional and Robin Johnson Hospice House for their compassionate care.

Memorials may be made to Love Memorial Baptist Church, 311 East Walnut Ave., Gastonia, NC 28054 or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now