|
|
GASTONIA - Mary "Boots" Emma Ballard, 83 passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 Robin Johnson Hospice House with her family by her side.
She was born in Gaston County, North Carolina on May 8, 1936 to the late Charles and Snow Bryson Ballard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Louise Martin, Coy Bridges and brothers, Junior Bryson, Bill Ballard and Don Ballard.
Mary worked as a Caregiver and was a member of Love Memorial Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her son Tim Miller (Andrea); daughter Lynne McLamb (Kenny); grandchildren, Caroline McLamb Lutz (Anthony), Jordan Miller, Alex and David Sanchez; 3 great-grandchildren, Jay, Cameron and Nathan Lutz; special nephew, Ray Ballard, Jr., and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life service will be Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Love Memorial Baptist Church, with Reverends Mike Criswell, Danny Bridges and Randy Bridges officiating.
Visitation will be 12:00 noon until 1:45 p.m., prior to the service.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Belaire Healthcare Center, CaroMont Regional and Robin Johnson Hospice House for their compassionate care.
Memorials may be made to Love Memorial Baptist Church, 311 East Walnut Ave., Gastonia, NC 28054 or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019