Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Rd.
Gastonia, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Rd.
Gastonia, NC
Mary (Huffstickler) Brady


1942 - 2019
Mary (Huffstickler) Brady Obituary
Mary Huffstickler Brady, 76, of Bessemer City, passed away on July 29, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born October 24, 1942, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Oscar and Lucille Huffstickler.
She was a member of Revival Tabernacle in Stanley.
Mary enjoyed gardening and she loved to sing.
A funeral service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Rev. John Mayberry.
The family will receive friends 7 – 9pm Friday, August 2, 2019, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Lawrence "Junior" Brady; daughters, Teresa "Sissy" Whetstine (Daniel), Jean Robinson (Mike), Kim Turner, Crystal Dowdle (Dale); son, Eric Brady; grandchildren, Sarah Turner, Angela Turner, Jackie Turner, Marcus Turner, Shawn Lattimore, Erica Sasse, Nicholas O'Daniel, Chad Ross, Jacob Bell, Joshua Barker, Justin Barker, Caden Dowdle and Jesse Dowdle; 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Jackie Turner Sr.; son, Jackie Turner Jr.; brothers, Harold, Oscar Jr. and Charles Huffstickler; sister, Doris Massey.
Memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring Hospice 3975 Robinson Rd. Newton, NC 28658.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 31, 2019
