GASTONIA - Mary Lou Frye Bruce, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at home. She was born December 27, 1945 in Buncombe County to the late Lee W. Frye, Sr. and Ruby Whitted Frye.



Mary is preceded in death by her sisters Jewel Christine Frye, Hazel Frye Rayfield; brothers Danny Lee Frye, Lee W. Frye, Jr.



Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 48 years Harry Ray Bruce, Sr.; son Harry Ray Bruce, Jr. and wife Shawna Bruce of Gastonia; grandson Michael Ray Bruce of Gastonia; granddaughter Staci Michelle Bruce of Gastonia; sisters Norma Kirkpatrick and Shirley McMillan; brother Gary Frye; and her dog Bo.



Mary's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Dallas Church of God with Rev. D.R. Shortridge officiating.



Her family will receive friends from 7:00 to 9:00 pm Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home, Bessemer City.



Interment will follow at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.



Following the burial on Thursday the family and friends will gather at the son's home in Gastonia, feel free to call for more information.



The family would like to thank Marla and Jeanie at Gaston Hospice for their support through this difficult time.



