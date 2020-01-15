|
|
BESSEMER CITY - Mary Jane Rayfield Bumgardner, age 80, passed away at her home on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Mary Jane was born on September 5, 1939, in Gaston County, to the late Russell and Sallie Toney Rayfield.
She was preceded in death by brother Boyd Rayfield and wife Alma Lee, brother Mutt Rayfield, sister Florence Lankford and husband Raymond. Mary Jane was also preceded by many loved friends, classmates, and church members.
She graduated from Bessemer City High School and attended business school in Charlotte, NC before she began a long working career that concluded with her retirement from being secretary at First Baptist Church in Bessemer City NC.
Mary Jane is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Eugene Ray Bumgardner. Her sons and their families were dear to her heart; son and daughter-in-law Larry and Martha Bumgardner of Belmont, NC, her son and daughter-in-law Barry and Lisa Bumgardner of Bessemer City, NC; four grandchildren Bailey Watson and husband Matthew, Watts Bumgardner, Justin Bumgardner, Dustin Bumgardner and wife Kelly, along with Mary Jane's great granddaughter Brittain.
Mary Jane is also survived by her remaining sibling Howard H. Rayfield and his wife Jill. She left several special sister and brother–in-laws, along with nieces, nephews, close friends and devoted neighbors.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at First Baptist Church, Family Life Center in Bessemer City, NC.
There will be a celebration of life service on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church Bessemer City, NC. Pastor Olin Byrum, Pastor Oscar Stalcup and Pastor Chuck Brawley will be conducting the service.
Interment following the service at the Bessemer City Cemetery.
The family ask donations to be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 397, Bessemer City NC 28016.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020