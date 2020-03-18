Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300

Mary Caldwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Caldwell Obituary
Mary Williamson Caldwell, 81, of Bessemer City, passed away March 16, 2020 at Brian Center of Lincolnton, NC.

She was born December 18, 1938 in Newport, TN to the late Lem and Savannah Conard Williamson.

Mary was retired from the Ragen Mill after 40 years of service. She loved to crochet and help others.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Richard Caldwell, Sr.; son, Charles Lynn Caldwell; daughter, Donna Caldwell Moore; brothers, Burl Williamson and Leonard Williamson; and sisters, Etta McGugan, Esther Smith, and Jetta Bryson.

Mary is survived by her son, Ricky Caldwell and wife, Susie; daughter, Ann Byrd and husband, Doug; brothers, Vick Williamson and Guy Williamson; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -