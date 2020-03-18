|
|
Mary Williamson Caldwell, 81, of Bessemer City, passed away March 16, 2020 at Brian Center of Lincolnton, NC.
She was born December 18, 1938 in Newport, TN to the late Lem and Savannah Conard Williamson.
Mary was retired from the Ragen Mill after 40 years of service. She loved to crochet and help others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Richard Caldwell, Sr.; son, Charles Lynn Caldwell; daughter, Donna Caldwell Moore; brothers, Burl Williamson and Leonard Williamson; and sisters, Etta McGugan, Esther Smith, and Jetta Bryson.
Mary is survived by her son, Ricky Caldwell and wife, Susie; daughter, Ann Byrd and husband, Doug; brothers, Vick Williamson and Guy Williamson; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.
Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020