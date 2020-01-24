|
BELMONT- Mary Willard Calvert, 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side and in the loving care of angels on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Born in Belmont, NC, she was the daughter of the late George Lorraine and Maggie Smith Willard. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, JC Calvert; brothers, Eddie and Clyde Willard; and sisters, Billie Mauney and Hazel Spargo.
Mary Calvert was an endearing person in the community and the church. She was always willing to help anyone and forsook none. Mary was a lifelong member of Goshen Free Will Baptist Church. She spent her life serving her Lord, supporting her church, and loving her family. Being an active member of the Merry Hearts Club allowed her to experience and enjoy her passion of building and advancing friendships as well as making lifelong memories that she cherished throughout her end of journey travel. Alongside her husband of 67 years, the late JC Calvert, she built countless and irreplaceable memories with her family. Among her passions, Mary loved working in the yard, tending flowers and feeding birds. She was also known for her excellent cooking for her friends and family. Mary and JC loved taking trips to the beach with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mary was also a fervent worker and retiree of Pharr Yarns Inc.
Mary Willard Calvert is survived by her children, Elaine Ferguson and Kimberly Finchum (Garry); grandsons, Raburn Smith, Jim Smith (US Army) (Melissa), and Michael Ferguson; great-grandchildren, Celeste, Kyler (USMC), and Bryce, and grand-dog Gandy.
A service to celebrate the life of Mary Willard Calvert will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Goshen Free Will Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at 12-noon, prior to the service at the church. Mary's Internment will be held following the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org or to the Merry Hearts Club of Goshen Free Will Baptist Church, 1300 W. Catawba Ave, Mt Holly, NC 28120.
