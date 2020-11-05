1/1
Mary Campbell
1936 - 2020
Mary Ann Jackson Campbell, 84, of Gastonia, passed away on November 3, 2020, at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

She was born July 3, 1936, in Gaston County, daughter of the late William and Lottie Jackson.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Mrs. Campbell was a wonderful minister's wife, who assisted her husband for over 40 years with his ministry and enjoyed being a Sunday School teacher.

We will be celebrating her life 1:00pm Saturday, November 7, 2020, at First Pentecostal Church of Gastonia, 91 May St. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor David Elms.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be private.

Mrs. Campbell is survived by her children, Billy Campbell Jr., Teresa Hensley, Dwayne Hensley, Rodney McCloud; one grandson, Brandon Hensley.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Rev. Billy R. Campbell Sr.; siblings, David Jackson, Myrtle Wallace, JC Jackson.

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church of Gastonia
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
