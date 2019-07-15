|
Mary Carolyn Costner, 84, of Gastonia, passed away July 11, 2019, at Alexandria Place.
A Gaston County native, she was born November 14, 1934, daughter of the late Thomas and Ella Mae Rudisill Cloninger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Costner; son, Bruce Costner; and daughter, Carol Ann Costner.
Carolyn was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her son, Wesley Costner; daughter, Shelia Wilkinson; brother, Alfred Cloninger; sister, Marie Foster; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A funeral service, officiated by Pastor John Duncan, will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 531 Hardin Road, Dallas, NC 28034.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 15, 2019