DALLAS - Mary Anne Friday Carpenter, 86, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House.
She was born in Mecklenburg County, NC on April 7, 1933 to the late Grady Lawrence and Faye Sapoch Friday.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William Harold Carpenter; her son Jon Kenneth Carpenter; two brothers, Grady L. Friday, Jr. and John Paul "Jack" Friday; and sister-in-law, Betty G. Friday.
Mary Anne was a graduate of Winthrop University where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Music Education. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, where she served as choir director and organist. Mary Anne taught music at several schools including many Charlotte Junior High Schools. She was also the organist at the Statesville Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the National Choral Society. Mary Anne was truly a gifted lady when it came to music.
Survivors include her daughter, Leslie Anne Carpenter (James Thomas); daughter-in-law, Bobbie Jo Peck Carpenter; two granddaughters, Jillianne Pecynski and Sophia Grace Carpenter; sister-in-laws, Anita G. Friday and Carolyn C. Jarrell; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25th at First United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 26th at First United Methodist Church with Reverend Billy Ervin officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 301 West Main Street, Dallas, NC 28034.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019