|
|
LINCOLNTON - Mary Hutchens Christopher, 80, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Brian Center, Lincolnton. She was born on March 18, 1939 in Gaston County to the late Spencer Harrison and Cora Pauline Todd Hutchens.
Mary's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor Richard Christopher officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm Saturday, at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Sunnyside Baptist Church Cemetery.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019