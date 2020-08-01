1/1
Mary Clemmer
1936 - 2020
Mary Gretchel Putman Clemmer 83, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020.
Gretchel was born on December 26, 1936 in Gastonia, NC. She was one of five children born to Clarence Edward Putman and Marion Gertrude Owens.

Gretchel attended Mars Hill College in Mars Hill, NC. She was employed as a Teacher's Aide at Lowell Elementary.
Gretchel and her husband Calvin of 61 years were members of the Swinging Stars square dance group. She enjoyed spending time on Topsail Island collecting shells and beach glass. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

In additional to her loving husband Calvin and parents she was predeceased by her brothers Clarence Evans (Buddy) Putman and Troy Wilson Putman.

Gretchel is survived by her daughter Susan Danette Conroy (Chris), sons Calvin Otis Clemmer Jr., Edward Lee Clemmer, Anthony Brian Clemmer (Patricia), Melvin Eugene Clemmer (Heather), two brothers Raymond Edward Putman and Earnest Eugene Putman and, ten Grandchildren and six Great Grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Carothers Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held following visitation at 2 pm with Reverend Jeff Watts officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Gretchel's name to Flint Groves Baptist Church youth programs.

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Clemmer family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
AUG
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
