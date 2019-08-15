|
|
DALLAS - Mary Pope Costner, 74, of Dallas, passed away at her home on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
She was born in 1944 a daughter of the late Wade and Minnie Helms Pope.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father John DeVito and her husband Bobby Andrew Costner, Sr.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son Bobby Andrew Costner, Jr and a granddaughter Rachel Michelle Costner.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 a.m. Entombment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum in Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019