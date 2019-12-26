Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Drum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Bell) Drum


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (Bell) Drum Obituary
GASTONIA- Mary Ann Bell Drum, 62, passed away December 23, 2019, at Robin Johnson House.
She was born April 2, 1957 in Gaston County to the late Charles R. Bell, Sr. and Nellie Morgan Bell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles R. Bell, Jr.; sisters, Connie Williams and Dolly Harvis.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Billy Joe Drum of Maiden; daughter, Lou Ann Drum of Lincolnton; brothers, Cecil Bell and wife Patty of Gastonia, Larry Bell of Dallas; and grandson, Charlie Drum.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Chapel with Rev. Harry Davis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home | Bessemer City NC funeral home and cremation
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now