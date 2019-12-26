|
GASTONIA- Mary Ann Bell Drum, 62, passed away December 23, 2019, at Robin Johnson House.
She was born April 2, 1957 in Gaston County to the late Charles R. Bell, Sr. and Nellie Morgan Bell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles R. Bell, Jr.; sisters, Connie Williams and Dolly Harvis.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Billy Joe Drum of Maiden; daughter, Lou Ann Drum of Lincolnton; brothers, Cecil Bell and wife Patty of Gastonia, Larry Bell of Dallas; and grandson, Charlie Drum.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Chapel with Rev. Harry Davis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home.
