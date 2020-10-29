GASTONIA- Mary Elisabeth "Mary Beth" Stone, 60, passed away at Robin Johnson Hospice House on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
She was a native of Gastonia and was the daughter of Drusilla Bolick Huffstickler and the late Thomas Stephen Huffstickler.
Mary Beth had a very strong faith and was an active member of Lutheran Chapel Church. She had a special place in her heart for people who were less fortunate. She was employed with John E. Jenkins, Inc.
Due to the virus, a service to celebrate her life will be held privately for her family at Lutheran Chapel Church with Pastor Michael Comer officiating.
Interment will also be private at Evergreen, A Quiet Place.
Survivors include her mother, Drusilla "Dru" Huffstickler; aunt, Elisabeth Lovingood; uncle, Ellis Bolick, Jr.; special cousins, Bill Lovingood and Carol Lovingood, and many other cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Lewis Stone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Chapel Church, 702 N. New Hope Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054 or to Robin Johnson Hospice House C/O Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Stone Family.