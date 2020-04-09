|
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Berkley, 76, of Gastonia, passed away April 8, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.
She was born April 22, 1943 in Daviess County, Kentucky, and was the daughter of the late W.H. and Maggie Ray Barnett.
Betty was a member of Faith Baptist Church for 50 years where she was very involved over the years. She was the owner and operator of "Bits & Pieces" for over 35 years. She loved her rose garden.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Frank Berkley; sons, Kevin Berkley (Sarah) and Leonard Barnett (Joni); daughter, Karyn Coker (Tim); four brothers and sisters; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service, officiated by Dr. Robin Harris, will be held at a later date. Entombment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 1102 W. Walnut Ave., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020