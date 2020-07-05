November 25, 1924 - June 29, 2020
Psalm 73: 24-26 "You guide me with your counsel and afterward you will take me into glory. Whom have I in heaven but you? And earth has nothing I desire besides you. My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever."
GASTONIA, NC- Mary Ella Buice Allen, born November 25, 1924 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, entered her eternal home June 29, 2020. A child of the depression, Mary learned early on the value of hard work and the importance of education. Upon graduation from Spartanburg High school, she worked as a bookkeeper and later teller at Citizens and Southern Bank in Spartanburg. November 1942 proved to be a special year in that Mary met Robert Leo Allen, then a Wofford College senior and soon to be member of the United States Air Corps. That day was the start of a love story which continues today in Heaven. They married in 1945 and settled in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here they started a family. Mary embraced her career as a homemaker, mom, and Bob's rock of support. Later moving from Charlotte to Gastonia, Mary and Bob completed their family, built lifelong friendships, worshipped at First United Methodist Church where they were always involved in various activities. Here again, Mary was a force behind her Bob and a role model of strength for her five girls.
One could always find Mary sewing, baking her famous pound cake, or trying out the latest Home Demonstration Club recipe or craft. She loved playing handbells, singing in the choir, and read everything she could find. The Allens moved into two houses; Mary turned the houses into homes that welcomed everyone who entered. For fun Mary would spend hours at the piano playing her favorite hymns, singing with her five girls, or walking with her sweetheart, Bob. After Bob retired, they both jumped in to being thebest grandparents ever. Mary was "Mamama" to her girls, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Mary's spiritual life was rich. Her mother died when she was 13 and in her Mom's absence, God became her anchor. She wrote, "I am sure there were many times when there was only one set of 'footprints' in the sand because it was then that God surely must have been carrying me in his arms." Her appeal to young parents was to offer opportunities for children and youth to learn about the realities of life and Christian living.
Mary, with Bob at her side transitioned from their home to a smaller condominium and later to the Morningside community. Mary's family is thankful for the care and compassion shown to them there. When it became apparent that Mary seek more care, her youngest daughter Angela welcomed her to her home which was the house that Mary and Bob built upon their move to Gastonia. Mary stayed until she moved to the Robin Johnson House in Dallas, North Carolina.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents Samuel J. and Effie Eugene Buice, the love of her life and husband Robert Leo Allen, her bothers Robert and Charles Buice, her beautiful daughter Judy Allen Miles, and precious grandson Brent Allen Williams. Surviving Mary are her daughters, Janet (Walter) Kellogg, Novelyn (James) Williams, Bobbie Kay Allen, Angela (Roddy)Yates; grandchildren, Christin Allen Hambacher, Lindsey(Firas) Bukhari, Emily (Matt) Stankus, Edward Garin Hyde ; and great-grandchildren, Zachery Leo Bukhari, Jack Henry Stankus, Mary-James Noel Bukhari; and nephew, James Buice.
If one desires, memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, 190 E. Franklin Blvd. PO Box 218 Gastonia, North Carolina 28053 or Gaston Hospice (Robin Johnson House) 258 East Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com