Mary Ella (Ramsey) Reinhardt
1925 - 2020
BELMONT , NORTH CAROLINA- Mary Ella Ramsey Reinhardt, 94, of Belmont passed away June 3, 2020. She was born October 16, 1925 in Cleveland County, a daughter of the late Astor A. Ramsey and Edna MacFarland Ramsey.
Mary Ella was a publicist, designer, and typist at Delmar Studios and then worked as an administrator at Belmont Abbey College. She enjoyed playing bridge in her various bridge clubs. Mary Ella was a member of First Baptist Church of Belmont. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an avid reader, a wonderful cook and loved to knit.
Survivors of Mary Ella include her daughters, Sandra Rumfelt and husband, Jim of Belmont, and Wanda Mertes and husband, Joe of Huntersville; brother; Steve Ramsey and wife, Carolyn of MN; sister-in-law, Joy Ramsey; grandchildren, Kathleen Scott and husband, Travis, Jennifer Ash and husband, Anthony, Joe Mertes and wife, Maegan, Patrick Mertes, Brett Rumfelt and wife, Eileen, Cortney Allman and husband, Sid; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Thomas Eugene "Gene" Reinhardt; brothers, Bob Ramsey, Jack Ramsey, and Billy Ramsey; sisters, Margaret McSwain and Virginia Bridges.
Services will be private for the family. Committal will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the loving caregivers over the past two years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Belmont, 23 N. Central Ave., Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Reinhardt family.




Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
