McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Myers Memorial United Methodist
Mary Ellen (Ring) Current

Mary Ellen (Ring) Current Obituary
MURPHY, NC- Mary Ellen Ring Current, 58, of Murphy, NC passed away February 19, 2019.
Mary Ellen always said that her three children were the best thing she ever did, and she was the most proud of raising them.
She is survived by her parents, Jerome Francis Ring and Mary O'Connell Ring; son, AJ Current and wife, Lauren; daughters, Marty Current and fiance, Steven McGhee and Carrie Allen and husband, Jake; step-daughter, Elizabeth Hook and husband, Jamie; grandchildren, Payton, Hattie, Elisebeth, Witt, Preston and Anna Catherine; sister, Kathy Barraco and nephew, Stephen Barraco.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 27 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday February 28, 2019, at Myers Memorial United Methodist with Rev. Sally Queen officiating. Burial will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gateway Resource Connection with Gaston County Family YMCA, 2221 Robinwood Rd. Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Current family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
