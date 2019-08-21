|
GASTONIA - Mary Francis Emory, 79, passed away August 18, 2019 at her residence.
She was born September 3, 1939 in Commerce, Georgia, the daughter of Thelma Daily Hardy and the late Roy Miles Hardy.
Mary was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memories along with her mother, are her loving husband, Ray Emory; son, Jeffrey Scott Emory; daughter, Charlene Friday; brother, Tim Hardy; sister, Virginia Collier; grandchildren, Jeffery Lindsay, Christopher Lindsay, Kimberly, Michael and Douglas Emory, and Larry Armstrong; and great-grandchildren, Dean and Emma Carpenter.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Calvin and Doug Hardy; and sister, Patricia Hardy.
The family will receive friends 10 – 11 am on Thursday at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
A private graveside service for family only will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Hollywood Cemetery, officiated by Pastor David MacEachern.
Following the service everyone is welcome to meet at Grace Baptist Church.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019