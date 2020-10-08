1/1
Mary Erwin
Mary Secrest Erwin, 88, of North Belmont, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

She was born in Union County, daughter of the late Miles and Lily Secrest.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Eugene Erwin; a son Lloyd Wayne Secrest; three sisters Dot Murphy, Milene Williams, and Sue Simpson; and a brother Buddy Secrest.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Sharon Toney; grandsons Jamie Spargo and Gene Queen; ten great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; a sister Ruth Theel; and a sister-in-law Frances Secrest.

The family will greet guests from 6 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 10 also at the funeral home.

Interment will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia.

Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020.
