Mary "Evelyn" Sherrill Greene, age 92, of Mt. Holly passed away peacefully August 31, 2019 at Stanley Total Living Center in Stanley. Ms. Greene was born in Gaston County on January 24, 1927 to the late Thomas Chester Greene and Myrtle Little Greene. She was also preceded in death by her husband Hoyle Lee Greene and also by her son David Hoyle Greene and a brother Joe Sherrill.
Evelyn was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Mt. Holly. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved the beach and also lived in Morehead City earlier in her life. She also enjoyed gardening and cross stitching.
Survivors include her sons, Thomas Lee Greene and wife Donna and John Glenn Greene and wife Joanna. Five grandchildren, Thomas Jr. and wife Hayley, Sandi, Matthew, Ashlyn, Joshua and a great grandson, Beckett.
Funeral Services to Celebrate Ms. Greene's life will be held Monday September 2 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church of Mt. Holly. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Graveside Services will follow in Hillcrest Gardens.
In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to First UMC General Fund, 140 N. Main St., Mt. holly, 28120.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019