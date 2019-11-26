Home

Gregory Funeral Service - Gastonia
601 N York St.
Gastonia, NC 28052
704 867 4364
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Gastonia, NC
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Gastonia, NC
Mary Hart Obituary
GASTONIA - Mary Hardy Hart 81, transitioned November 23, 2019 in Gastonia.

She is survived by her sisters: Elizabeth Byers of Stanley, NC, Ann Moss (Samuel) of Gastonia, NC and Rhonda Thomason (Randy) of Gastonia, NC; brothers: Samuel Hardy (Queen Ester) of Gastonia, NC and Conroy Hardy (Willie Mae) of Charlotte, NC

Funeral: Wednesday; 11:00 a.m.; St. Michael's Catholic Church, Gastonia

Visitation: thirty minutes before the service at the church

Interment: St. Helen's Catholic Church Cemetery, Gastonia

Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019
