GASTONIA - Mary Hardy Hart 81, transitioned November 23, 2019 in Gastonia.
She is survived by her sisters: Elizabeth Byers of Stanley, NC, Ann Moss (Samuel) of Gastonia, NC and Rhonda Thomason (Randy) of Gastonia, NC; brothers: Samuel Hardy (Queen Ester) of Gastonia, NC and Conroy Hardy (Willie Mae) of Charlotte, NC
Funeral: Wednesday; 11:00 a.m.; St. Michael's Catholic Church, Gastonia
Visitation: thirty minutes before the service at the church
Interment: St. Helen's Catholic Church Cemetery, Gastonia
Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019