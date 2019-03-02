|
|
DALLAS - Mary Helen Hedgepath, 81, passed away March 1, 2019 at the Brian Center.
She was born July 23, 1937, in Fountain Inn, SC, the daughter of the late James Cape and Beulah Mae Hurt Cape.
Mary attended Soul's Harbor Tabernacle Church. She loved to cook and spend time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, David Hedgepath and wife Sue of Dallas, NC, Jeff Hedgepath and wife Diane of Tennessee, Scott Hedgepath of Gastonia, NC, and Whitey Hedgepath and wife Wendy of Waco, NC; daughters, Cindy Childress and husband Mike of Dallas, NC, Connie Johnson of Blacksburg, SC, and Karen Nipper and husband Danny of Oakridge, TN; and numerous grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Dean" Hedgepath and son, Tony Hedgepath.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm Monday, March 4, 2019 at Soul's Harbor Tabernacle Church, Lorraine Street, Dallas, officiated by the Revs. Eric Quinn and Ronnie Pendleton.
The family will receive friends 1 – 2 pm at the church.
Burial will be in Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019