MOUNT HOLLY- Mrs. Mary Helen Belk Lowe, age 93, of Mount Holly passed away on July 29th. She was born in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina and was the daughter of the late James Belk and Macie Smith Belk. She was preceded in death by her husband John S. Belk. Mrs. Lowe was also preceded in death by her son Larry D. Lowe, and brothers Hubert Belk, Elbert Belk, sisters Ella Mae Hager, and Nellie Starnes. Those left to cherish her memory are daughter-in-law Susie Lowe of Stanley, NC; grandsons Mark Lowe and wife Dawn, and Kevin Lowe and wife Felicia both of Lincolnton, NC; great-grandchildren Samuel Patrick Lowe, Taylor Riston Lowe, and Olivia Hope Lowe; one brother, Olin Belk and wife Sue of Iron Station, NC. A service to celebrate Mrs. Lowe's life will be held Friday August 2nd, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Reverend Randy Belk will be officiating. The family will greet guests beginning at 1:00 P.M. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. Woodlawn Funeral Home is serving the Lowe family. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 31, 2019