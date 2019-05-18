|
|
GASTONIA - Mary "Ruth" Nance Howard, 85, of Gastonia passed away May 16, 2019.
She was born November 20, 1933 in Concord, NC, a daughter of the late John Calvin Nance and Goldie Mullis Nance.
Ruth graduated from Concord High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and received her BS in Nursing from UNC-Charlotte. In 1955, she married Boyd Zane Howard after he was discharged from the Navy. They were married 60 years when he passed away in 2016. Mrs. Howard worked as an RN at Cabarrus Hospital, Wayne County Hospital in Goldsboro, Cleveland County Hospital and Rutherford Hospital. In 1977, the couple moved to Gastonia and she was an orthopedic nurse at Gaston Memorial Hospital for 21 years when she retired in 1998. She was a long time member of Parkwood Baptist Church and enjoyed her Growth Group, XYZ Club and church activities.
She is lovingly survived by her three children, Steve Howard (Candice) of Brandon, FL, Cindie Bollinger (Paul) of Thomasville and John Howard of Lake Wylie; grandchildren, Stephanie Williams, Laura Howard, Jason Howard, Ryan Hutchins; and four great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Zane Howard and sister, Barbara Nance Meyers.
A service is being planned for a later date and will be announced once finalized.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkwood Baptist Church, 1827 Dixon Rd. Gastonia, NC 28054, http://parkwoodonline.org/give/.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Howard family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 18, 2019