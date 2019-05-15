|
Mary Jacquelyn "Jacqui" Gore
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA- Jacqui Gore, 76, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on May 13, 2019 at her home. She was born in Gaston County, NC, to the late Walter Jack Simmons and Mary Lee Millen Simmons and was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Marshall C. Gore Jr. Jacqui was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She was a certified teacher and taught in public schools until 1972 when she founded the Young Artists Junior Music Club. She taught piano from her home for more than 30 years. Jacqui loved playing the piano. She also enjoyed flower gardening, playing golf and reading in her spare time. Jacqui deeply loved and diligently cared for her dogs. Jacqui was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her.
SURVIVORS: Daughters: Lyn OBrien (Danny Hughes), Kings Mountain, NC, Amanda Echols (Kevin), Kings Mountain, NC and Bonnie Hale (David), Cherryville, NC
Grandchildren: Matthew Echols (Lindsey), Cary, NC, Stephanie Dixon (Wesley), Whittier, NC,
Joshua O'Brien, Kings Mountain, NC, Seabron Echols, Kings Mountain, NC and Jackie Echols,
Kings Mountain, NC
Great Grandchild: Theophilus "Teo" Dixon, Whittier, NC
Canine Companion: Little Star
FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, May, 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Steve Taylor officiating
VISITATION: Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Harris Funeral Home
INTERMENT: Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia, NC
MEMORIALS: ASPCA at www.aspca.org
