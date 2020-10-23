1/1
Mary Jamerson
1926 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Lewis Jamerson, affectionately called "Maw Maw", was born in Kings Mountain, North Carolina to the late Robert Austin and Leola Lewis on May 25, 1926. She finished her course and peacefully gained her wings at the home of her son in Clemmons, North Carolina, on October 16, 2020.

She was a Lifetime member of Galilee United Methodist Church where she served as a Lay speaker, Usher and Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women Board, the Kitchen Committee, and a willing worker for all needs at Galilee.

A multi-talented and energetic person, she was a Senior Olympic gold medal winner. Additionally, she was a maker of ceramic pieces and baker of cakes, pies and cookies. Sewing, reading and spending time with her grandchildren were also activities she enjoyed.

Mary was preceded in death by: her husband, Luther Jamerson and her parents, Robert Austin and Leola Lewis; brothers, James Crosby, Walter Lewis and John Edward Lewis; sons, Paul Edward, Jerry Eugene, and Azariah Jamerson; and two daughters-in-law.
Those who remain to cherish her memory and lift up her legacy are: two sons, Steve Russell (Laura) of Kings Mountain, North Carolina and Robert Manuel (Marie) of Clemmons, North Carolina; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and fourteen great great grandchildren; three special cousins, Denorris, Elaine and Levaugh Crosby; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be private due to COVID 19 restrictions. Public viewing will be from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM Friday, October 23, 2020 at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home and from 10:45 AM ~ 11:45 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Adams Chapel AME Zion Church, Kings Mountain, NC.

Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 North Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101 336.722.8117-work 336.722.8120-fax www.clarksbrownandsons.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 23, 2020.
