GASTONIA - Mary Jo Hein Lindquist, 71, of Gastonia passed away September 2, 2019. She was born August 3, 1948 in De Pere, WI, a daughter of the late Raymond C. Hein and Helen Martin Hein.
Mary Jo attended St. Joseph Academy in Green Bay, WI and received her bachelor's in accounting at Belmont Abbey College. She worked as a CPA at Butler & Stowe and then the assistant finance director for Gaston County Schools, Finance Director of Kings Mountain Schools, and as an Executive Director of Business Services of Gaston County Schools. Mary Jo served in the Governmental Finance Officers Association, on the Board of Directors of the Girl Scout Council, a Regional Representative and President of National Business Officials, and received the Gaston County Educational Office Professional Administrator of the Year in 2007. She enjoyed traveling and loved her grandchildren.
Survivors of Mary Jo include her husband of 50 years, William "Bill " Lindquist; children, Michael Lindquist and wife, Carrie Turnbull Lindquist all of Gastonia, and David Lindquist of Maryland; sister, Kathryn Hein and husband, Gordon Werner of Wisconsin; and grandchildren, Kathryn Lindquist and Corbin Lindquist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Lorraine Brennan Hein.
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , www.stjude.org/give.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019