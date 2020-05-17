Home

James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
Graveside service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Mt. Zion Community Cemetery.
Mary Juanita (Cochran) Thomas

Mary Juanita (Cochran) Thomas Obituary
Mary Juanita Cochran Thomas, 86 of Huntersville, died May 16, 2020. She was born on July 19, 1933 in Greenville, SC to the late Alvin and Caddie Cochran. Juanita will be remembered as a teacher, missionary and faithful minister's wife.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eulice Douglas Thomas and son, Douglas Stephen Thomas.
Survivors include her son, Nathan Thomas of Charlotte; daughters, Susan Smith (Buzz) of Oak Island, NC and Valerie Price (Dean) of Leesville, SC; sister, Elizabeth Wallington; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A graveside will be held at 3 PM Sunday, May 17 at Mt. Zion Community Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Paths of Hope Ministries International, www.pathsofhopeministries.org.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 17, 2020
