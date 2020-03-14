|
GASTONIA- Mary "Jackie" Branks Kincaid, 67, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Atrium Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte. She was born on December 3, 1952 in Gaston County to the late William "Jack" and Lurlean Splawn Branks.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband Donald F. "Donny" Kincaid, Sr.; sons Donald "Donny" Kincaid, Jr. of Banner Elk, David William Kincaid and wife Amanda of Belmont; daughter Stephanie K. Anderton and husband Drew of Myrtle Beach, SC; sisters Genell Holbrook and husband Edgar of Bessemer City, Diane Metcalfe and husband Bobby of Bessemer City, Bobbie Ware and husband Don of Kings Mountain; grandchildren Daniel Kincaid, Allen Kincaid, April Kincaid, Winter Kincaid, Levi Kincaid, Brody Kincaid, Harbor Anderton, Andi Anderton.
Jackie was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church of Belmont and she had a hand in raising church family kids. Jackie loved her church and was an example of spiritual faithfulness. She was always giving of time, love, and gifts. Jackie loved God, her family, friends, the beach and was also an avid reader.
Jackie's funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Marks United Methodist Church, Belmont with Rev. Bobby Whitaker officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Memorials may be made to St. Marks United Methodist Church, 701 Secrest Avenue, Belmont, NC 28012.
