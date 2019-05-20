Home

Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Kingsport
520 Watauga Street
Kingsport, TN 37660
(423) 254-4101
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Assembly Evangelical Church Cemetery
Bessemer City, NC
Mary L. Johnson Obituary
Mary L. Johnson, age 72, of Blountville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was a devoted mother and wife who loved her family. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Thomas Michael Easler; second husband, Robert Johnson, Sr; parents, Jess Lovens and Eva Dillow.
She is survived by her children, Michael Easler and Richard Easler and wife, Tracy Easler from Kings Mtn.,NC; step-children, Robert Johnson Jr. and wife, Andrea, Carrie Beth Johnson, Missie Wilson and husband, Alvin Wilson; brothers and sisters, Dorothy Blair, Peggy Pruitt, Linda Cole, Pete Pruitt; half- brothers, Jack Lovens and Ernest Lovens; grandchildren, Sarah Easler, Aaron Easler, Kayla Easler and Jason Easler; 11 step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Carter-Trent
Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm at Trinity Assembly
Evangelical Church Cemetery in Bessemer City, NC, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at Carpenter-Porter Funeral Home in Cherryville, NC, at 1:00 pm.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN, and Carpenter-Porter Funeral Home in Cherryville, NC, are proudly serving the Johnson family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 20, 2019
