Mary L. Johnson, age 72, of Blountville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was a devoted mother and wife who loved her family. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Thomas Michael Easler; second husband, Robert Johnson, Sr; parents, Jess Lovens and Eva Dillow.
She is survived by her children, Michael Easler and Richard Easler and wife, Tracy Easler from Kings Mtn.,NC; step-children, Robert Johnson Jr. and wife, Andrea, Carrie Beth Johnson, Missie Wilson and husband, Alvin Wilson; brothers and sisters, Dorothy Blair, Peggy Pruitt, Linda Cole, Pete Pruitt; half- brothers, Jack Lovens and Ernest Lovens; grandchildren, Sarah Easler, Aaron Easler, Kayla Easler and Jason Easler; 11 step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Carter-Trent
Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm at Trinity Assembly
Evangelical Church Cemetery in Bessemer City, NC, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at Carpenter-Porter Funeral Home in Cherryville, NC, at 1:00 pm.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN, and Carpenter-Porter Funeral Home in Cherryville, NC, are proudly serving the Johnson family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 20, 2019