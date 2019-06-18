|
LOWELL - Mary Moody Layel, 83, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her home.
She was born December 18, 1935 in Haywood County, NC, daughter of the late Howard Moody and Opal Mae Moody.
Mary loved to sew, crochet, work puzzles and shop. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry D. "Red" Layel.
She is survived by her daughters, Darlene (Don) Garant and Deborah (David) Wright; son, Ricky Pressley; grandchildren, Tonya (Justin) Sciranko, Josh (Nicole) Wright and Joe Wright; great-grandchild, Chase Sciranko. The family would like to thank Hospice and especially Nurses Marla and Jeannie for their love and care.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Lewis Gunn, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Entombment will be private at Gaston Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Gaston Hospice – PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 18, 2019