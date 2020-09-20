1/1
Mary (Lay) Lineman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lay Lineman, 68, a native of Gaston Co, NC, passed away, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.
She was born October 3, 1951, daughter of the late Bill Henders Lay and Estelle Ogle Lay.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Billy Lineman; and brother, Jimmy Lay.
Mary is survived by her sons, Jimmy Lineman and wife Elizabeth and Tommy Lineman and wife Crystal; and grandchildren, Emma Lineman, Ella Lineman and Luke Lineman.
A graveside service officiated by Pastor Sandy Bozeman, will be held 11 am on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery – 210 Long Creek Church Rd., Dallas, NC 28034.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County – 900 Donita Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved