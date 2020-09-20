Mary Lay Lineman, 68, a native of Gaston Co, NC, passed away, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.
She was born October 3, 1951, daughter of the late Bill Henders Lay and Estelle Ogle Lay.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Billy Lineman; and brother, Jimmy Lay.
Mary is survived by her sons, Jimmy Lineman and wife Elizabeth and Tommy Lineman and wife Crystal; and grandchildren, Emma Lineman, Ella Lineman and Luke Lineman.
A graveside service officiated by Pastor Sandy Bozeman, will be held 11 am on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery – 210 Long Creek Church Rd., Dallas, NC 28034.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County – 900 Donita Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
