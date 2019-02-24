|
Mary Lou Denton, 83, of Clover, SC, passed away February 22, 2019 at her residence.
She was born August 9, 1935 in Creekside, PA, daughter of the late Dean and Grace Fisher.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Denton; and siblings, Libb and David Little, Fred and Ruby Fishers, Johnny and Betty Fisher, Merle and Lucille Fisher, and Lucille and Elmer Carnahans.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Louann Vandiver, Tommy and Ann Willett, Mary Grace and Mark Dove, Daniel and Angel Denton; grandchildren, Ryan Foreman, April and Shane Dove, Kaitlyn Denton, Hannah, Michael, and Jessie Gibson; and several great-grandchildren.
A funeral service, officiated by Bishop Scott Demers, will be held 1 pm on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Armstrong Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation, P.O. Box 151, Drayton, SC 29333.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019