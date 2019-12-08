|
|
1936-2019
DALLAS – Mary Louise Gaither Parker, 83, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House. She was born in Mecklenburg County on August 12, 1936 to the late Tommy and Frances Gaither. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Frank Parker who died December 7, 2018; and her brothers, Tommy Gaither and Sonny Laughman.
Louise was a member of Rankin Lake Baptist Church. Louise retired from the Department of Aging as Department Manager. She also enjoyed volunteering at Gaston Hospice Robin Johnson House many years ago.
Left to cherish her memories include her daughter Teresa Parker Williams; grandchildren, Cliff (Casey) Williams and Kristen Williams; great grandchildren, Jackson Williams, Ashe and Draven Croon; sister, Jane Touvell, brother, Charlie Laughman and brother in law, Lloyd (Evelyn) Parker.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m., Monday, December 9 th prior to the service at Rankin Lake Baptist Church, 2705 Gastonia Dallas Hwy., Dallas, NC 28034 with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Loftis officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rankin Lake Baptist Church, 2705 Gastonia Dallas Hwy., Dallas, NC 28034.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
