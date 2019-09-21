|
Mary Magdalene Haney Foster, 73, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. She was born in Gaston County a daughter of the late Buddy Haney and Annie Lee McCarn Haney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Joseph Foster, Sr. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Mary Fay Davis and her husband Jonathan, Alice Jane Gilbert and her husband Steve, and James Joseph Foster, Jr; grandchildren, Todd Mosley, Terry Mosley and his wife Joy, Steven Gilbert, Wesley Davis, and Nick Davis; and two sisters, Nolia Coleman and Edna Goins. A service to celebrate her life officiated by Rev. Kevin Tinker will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service beginning at noon, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019