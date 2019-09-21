Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Magdalene (Haney) Foster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Magdalene (Haney) Foster Obituary
Mary Magdalene Haney Foster, 73, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. She was born in Gaston County a daughter of the late Buddy Haney and Annie Lee McCarn Haney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Joseph Foster, Sr. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Mary Fay Davis and her husband Jonathan, Alice Jane Gilbert and her husband Steve, and James Joseph Foster, Jr; grandchildren, Todd Mosley, Terry Mosley and his wife Joy, Steven Gilbert, Wesley Davis, and Nick Davis; and two sisters, Nolia Coleman and Edna Goins. A service to celebrate her life officiated by Rev. Kevin Tinker will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service beginning at noon, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now