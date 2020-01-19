|
CHERRYVILLE- Mary Diane Mason, 73, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Atrium Health Lincoln, Lincolnton. She was born on December 9, 1946 in Gaston County to the late William Everett and Pearl Mae Neal Mason.
She was preceded in death by her son Jerry Steven Cochrane; sister Annie Mae Jackson; brother Robert Wayne Mason.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons Christopher Lloyd Shope, Mark Dwayne Shope (Sarah); daughters Dana Shope Luckadoo (Timmy), Catherine Diane Burton; brother Charles Andrew Mason, William Hugh Mason, James Edward Mason; 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and her special pet Sammy.
Mary's funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Monday, January 20, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Larry Shope officiating
Interment will follow at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Her family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020