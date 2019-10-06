Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Mary (Woody) McCarter


1932 - 2019
Mary (Woody) McCarter Obituary
Mary Woody McCarter, 87, of Iron Station, NC, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, October 3, 2019.
She was born February 27, 1932 a native of Gaston County, NC, daughter of the late John Henry Wright and Elizabeth Barker Wright.
Mary retired from Pharr Yarns, McAdenville. She loved to play the piano for her family gospel group, The Woody's.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, LC Woody and second husband, Gary McCarter.
She is survived by her son, Charles Woody; daughters, Libby Fraiser and husband Trent and Linda Vogelsberger and Josef; brother, Leroy Wright and wife Shirley; sister, Geraldine Clongier; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Ken Cole will be held 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Hillcrest Gardens, Mt. Holly.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
