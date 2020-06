Mary Misenheimer

GASTONIA - Mary Louise Misenheimer, 84, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 20, 1935 in Mecklenburg County and was a daughter of the late George Columbus and Esker Blanche Simpson Misenheimer.Mary's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Firestone Wesleyan Church with Rev. Don Avore and Rev. David Duncan officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Interment will follow the service at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte.To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com. Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.