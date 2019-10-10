|
GASTONIA - "The Jazzercise Lady" and "Healthy Lifestyles" guest columnist for the Gaston Gazette, passed away Monday, October 7 at Brookdale Robinwood senior Living.
Mary was born in Jackson, MI, to the late Frank R. and Estelle Grosvenor. Mary was employed for over three decades as an Area Manager for Jazzercise, Inc. and was well-known as a Jazzercise Instructor in Gaston County. Mary also was a Senior Fitness Instructor at the Gaston County Senior Center. In 2016, she was honored by Gaston County as the "Health and Fitness Hero." She was known, as well, for authoring many news columns about fitness and healthy living. Previously, she worked for Fairfax County, VA, Public Schools and served in the U.S. Navy Reserves.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Jack A. Neil, to whom she was married for 66 years, and by her brother Frank R. Grosvenor, Jr. She is survived by daughter Deborah and husband Alvin Durany of Atlanta, GA; son William G. "Bill" Neil and wife Pam Marshall-Neil of LaCrosse, WI; son Peter S. Neil and wife Donna of Belmont, NC; son David A. Neil and wife Karen DeGuisto of Springfield, VA. Mary was a loving wife to Jack and adored by her 4 children, 9 grand children, 8 great-grand children, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was full of joy, compassion and energy. She loved the Lord and expressed her faith playing the bells at All Saints Episcopal Church, Gastonio, NC. She was devoted to nurturing her family and friends, teaching Jazzercise, and riding and training her horses. Her favorite activities included music, dancing and art in many forms, and watching the South Point High School Marching Band at Red Raider football games. Although less active during her last six months, Mary made many new friends while living at Brookdale Robinwood. Mary will be remembered by her family and friends as a spirited, lovely and gracious lady.
The Neil family sends heartfelt thanks to her many caregivers throughout her life's journey. Memorials may be made to South Point High School Marching Band, at 906 South Point Road, Belmont, NC 28012.
Arrangements are private.
A Simple Service Burial and Cremation of Gastonia is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019