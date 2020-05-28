|
|
BELMONT - Sister Mary Alma Pangelinan, 88, a Sister of Mercy for 71 years, entered eternal life Sunday, May 24, 2020, in the Marian Center, Sacred Heart Convent, Belmont NC. She was born and educated in Agana, Guam, the youngest of eight children of Francisco Borja and Natividad Lujan Pangelinan. Her parents and six siblings are deceased.
During WWII and the occupation of Guam by the Japanese, her early years were a struggle. Her family took refuge in caves and the mountains of Guam to avoid capture and forced labor by the Japanese.
At the time she professed her vows as a Sister of Mercy, she chose the motto "To Jesus through Mary" in thanksgiving for saving her
and her family during WWII.
She came to Belmont in 1963 and served in many ways; she oversaw the Food Service and cared for the Chapel with love and devotion. She loved gardening, sewing, and cooking. Everyone benefited from her favorite activities. She was a well-known driver for the community. She took the Sisters to doctors' appointments and was known as the one person who knew every street in Charlotte.
Her commitment to her family, her community, her Church, and to God's people was profound throughout her life.
She is survived by the Sisters of Mercy, nieces, nephews, and relatives in Guam.
Funeral arrangements are with McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont, NC. Interment will be at Belmont Abbey Cemetery. All services are private due to the constrictions of the day.
Memorials may be sent to Sacred Heart Convent, Belmont, NC 28012.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 28, 2020