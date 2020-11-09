GASTONIA- Mary Bell Payseur, 91, passed away at CaroMont Regional Medical Center on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born October 17, 1929 in Gaston County to the late John Oates Bell and Ida Cornelia Spencer Bell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Murray Payseur; son-in-law, Frank Anderson; and brothers-in-law, Colan Beaver and Jim Frye.
Mary was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities. She sang with Queen Charlotte Sweet Adeline's for 28 years and retired from Wix Corp after 30 years of service.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Sherry Cronley (Anthony); sisters, Peggy Beaver, Sue Scott (Ted), Johnnie Flanigan; granddaughters, Shandra Anderson Walker, Chesney Anderson Davis (Brian); great-grandson, Maddox Anderson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mary will lie in state from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Mary's funeral service will be private with Rev. Olin Byrum III officiating.
Interment will be private.
Special thanks from the family to the staff at Brookdale - New Hope and Accordius Health for Mary's care over the last 4 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Bessemer City
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.