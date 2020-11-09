1/1
Mary (Bell) Payseur
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GASTONIA- Mary Bell Payseur, 91, passed away at CaroMont Regional Medical Center on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born October 17, 1929 in Gaston County to the late John Oates Bell and Ida Cornelia Spencer Bell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Murray Payseur; son-in-law, Frank Anderson; and brothers-in-law, Colan Beaver and Jim Frye.
Mary was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities. She sang with Queen Charlotte Sweet Adeline's for 28 years and retired from Wix Corp after 30 years of service.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Sherry Cronley (Anthony); sisters, Peggy Beaver, Sue Scott (Ted), Johnnie Flanigan; granddaughters, Shandra Anderson Walker, Chesney Anderson Davis (Brian); great-grandson, Maddox Anderson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mary will lie in state from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Mary's funeral service will be private with Rev. Olin Byrum III officiating.
Interment will be private.
Special thanks from the family to the staff at Brookdale - New Hope and Accordius Health for Mary's care over the last 4 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Bessemer City
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Lying in State
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved