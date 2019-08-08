Home

GASTONIA - Mary Mobley Pulliam, 75, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Mary was born April 16, 1944 in Gaston County and was the daughter of the late Mattie Belle Mobley.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Harold Pulliam; son, Brian Pulliam and wife Tamila; daughter, Ingrid Pulliam; grandchildren, Mary, Marina and Matvei Pulliam.

A memorial service will be held 4:30 pm on Saturday, August 10, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses West Congregation 2250 Davis Park Road, Gastonia.

The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
