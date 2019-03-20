|
|
GASTONIA - Mary Frances Reese, 63, passed away on February 28, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
A native of Columbia, SC, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Austin Reese Sr. and Frances Sanders Reese.
A graduate of Ashbrook High School, Wingate College, and Mars Hill College, she began her career with Matthews Belk and continued her career in retail with Dillards and Luxury Fabrics but it was her last two jobs that gave her the most joy. She was an assistant teacher at WA Bess Elementary School and was Children's Ministry Coordinator at First Presbyterian Church. Here she found bliss and adored every child she came in contact with. When Mary became ill and had to leave these jobs, she found a place where she could continue the love and caretaking she was so gifted with. It was one of Mary's greatest spiritual gifts.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 10:00am in the Chapel at First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia with Rev. John Stanley and Rev. Lauren Vanacore officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in the Memorial Gallery of the church.
Survivors include brother Edward H Reese Sr. and wife Katie of Gastonia and sister Nancy R Hall and husband Lee of Charlotte. Additionally, 10 nieces and nephews and 7 great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers Eugene Austin Reese, Jr and her twin Terrell Pearce Reese.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia, 1621 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019