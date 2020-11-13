Mary Magadlene Brooks Rozzelle, 90, 624 Morningside Drive, Mount Holly transitioned on November 6, 2020 at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center.
Mask Required.
The private funeral service will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church and other times at: 721 Morningside Dr., Mount Holly
A public viewing will be at the funeral home Friday, November
13, 2020 from 3:00 until 9:00 pm. Costner Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020.