Ruth just celebrated her 92nd birthday on Sunday ~ March 15, 2020 with her family and friends
Mary Ruth Mehaffey Green, age 92, ascended into her Heavenly life on Tuesday ~ March 17, 2020 with her caring and loving family by her side. Ruth lived most of her life in Gastonia. A kind and gentle woman who blessed every life that she touched. She was a simple person who needed very little to be happy. Ruth worked hard as a textile spinner in her early life and she was of the Baptist faith where she loved her Lord and was a person of prayer and kindness.
Those left to cherish Ruth's memories are her sister: Mabel Toney; two daughters and son in law: Brenda Rush and her friend Bill Stegall, Barbara and Darrell Hefner; one son: Ronne Green; seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews also survive.
Ruth was the daughter of the late Joseph 'Seeb' Mehaffey and Mary Phillips Mehaffey. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Hershell Green; one dear son Roger Green; one grandson Tim Hefner; one son in law Fred Rush; three sisters and six brothers.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday ~ March 21, 2020 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina with Reverend Kevin Crumbley delivering words of hope and comfort to Ruth's family and friends. Active pallbearers are Mark Rush, Kenny Rush, Andrew Rush, Christopher Hefner, Matthew Hefner and Jacob Hefner.
Graveside and Committal service will follow in the Garden of Honor at Gaston Memorial Park.
Ruth's family will receive guests from 1:00 PM ~ 2:00 PM prior to her service.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Heart Society of Gaston County, 1201 East Garrison Boulevard, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.
Mary Ruth Green and her family are in the care of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park.
