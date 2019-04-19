|
GASTONIA - Mary Ann Skidmore, 69, passed away April 17, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born October 30, 1949, a native of Gaston County, the daughter of the late Odis Levi Todd and Myra Louise Whitesides Todd.
Mary Ann was formerly employed with A&E East Gaston Plant for over 20 years.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 50 years, James Lee Skidmore, Sr.; daughter, Angela Moore and husband Ray; son, James Lee Skidmore Jr. and wife Julie; son, Jason Todd Skidmore and wife Sonya; daughter, Amber Louise Jackson and husband Tristan; son, Joshua Carl Skidmore and wife Amy; 16 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and one daughter-in-law, Tracie Skidmore.
A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Justin Baucom will be held 3 pm Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
The family will receive friends 2 – 3 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to of NC – 514 Daniels Street, Suite 109, Raleigh, NC 27605 – www.lung.org
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
A guestbook is available to sign online at www. greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019