Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Skidmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Skidmore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Skidmore Obituary
GASTONIA - Mary Ann Skidmore, 69, passed away April 17, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

She was born October 30, 1949, a native of Gaston County, the daughter of the late Odis Levi Todd and Myra Louise Whitesides Todd.

Mary Ann was formerly employed with A&E East Gaston Plant for over 20 years.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 50 years, James Lee Skidmore, Sr.; daughter, Angela Moore and husband Ray; son, James Lee Skidmore Jr. and wife Julie; son, Jason Todd Skidmore and wife Sonya; daughter, Amber Louise Jackson and husband Tristan; son, Joshua Carl Skidmore and wife Amy; 16 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and one daughter-in-law, Tracie Skidmore.

A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Justin Baucom will be held 3 pm Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

The family will receive friends 2 – 3 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to of NC – 514 Daniels Street, Suite 109, Raleigh, NC 27605 – www.lung.org

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

A guestbook is available to sign online at www. greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now