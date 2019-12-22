|
MCADENVILLE, NC- Mary "Ann" Mansfield Smith, 84, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 20, 2019 at her home. A native or Crockett Mills, TN, she was the daughter of the late William Lessie and Hazel Lee Call Mansfield.
Ann attended Hamlet Robertson High School where she was a member of the women's basketball team. In 1951 she married the late James Floyd Smith and in 1961 moved to McAdenville. Ann was a member of McAdenville Baptist Church and the McAdenville Senior Citizens. She was awarded McAdenville Woman of the Year in 1967. She worked for many years in the gift wrap department at Belk and was a substitute teacher at McAdenville Elementary School. She also worked in the family business, S&L Creations.
A service to celebrate her life will be held Monday at 1:00 pm at McAdenville Baptist Church with the Rev. Ronald Arndt and Pastor Walt Griggs officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the church. Interment will be private for the family at Evergreen Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter Pamela Ann Smith; grandchildren Patrick Raburn Smith, James Calvert Smith, US Army (Melissa), Travis Daniel Smith (Shannon); great grandchildren Celeste Elaine Smith, Preston Kyler Smith, USMC, Danny Bryce Smith, Lacey Alisabeth Pinaula, and Austin Lee Smith.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years James Floyd Smith, son Danny Floyd Smith, grandson Christopher Floyd Smith, brothers Willie Joe and Bobby Jean Mansfield, and sister Bernice Louise Burysek.
The family would like to thank Gaston Hospice and all her special caregivers for their loving support and care.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to McAdenville Baptist Church, PO Box 8, McAdenville, NC 28101
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019