GASTONIA, NC- Mrs. Mary Sue "Susie" Carpenter Mason, 89, of Gastonia, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with her family by her side. A native of Gastonia, she was the only child of the late Thomas Benjamin and Mary Amanda Ratchford Carpenter.
Mrs. Mason graduated from Gastonia City Schools and the University of NC in Greensboro with a degree in Business Administration. She worked with A.M. Smyre Manufacturing Company and with Chelsea House. She was active with the Junior League of Gaston County, Gastonia Debutante Club, and the Girl Scouts. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia where she was a circle leader, Sunday school teacher, served on the Women's Council, and was chairwoman of the Sewing Room. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors of Mrs. Mason include her daughter, Virginia Mason Choquet of Gastonia; grandchildren, Ragan Choquet Rogers and husband Chad of Fort Mill, SC; William Craig Choquet of Gastonia; great-grandchildren, Jacob Ryan Rogers, Mason Edward Rogers, Nicholas Craig Rogers, and Camryn Leigh Patterson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John Craig Mason, III, daughter, Susan Pegram Mason Creacy, and son-in-law, Craig Dunham Choquet.
A private service of committal will be held for the family at Gaston Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Reverends John Stanley and Lauren Vanacore officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1621 E. Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Habitat for Humanity, 1840 E. Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Mason.