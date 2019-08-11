|
Mary Sue O'Daniel Mauney, 81, of Stanley, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. She was born in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Buie O'Daniel and Nellie Jane McAlpine O'Daniel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters Betty Bradshaw and Jean Mayes. She was a loving mother and wife. She was the most generous, loving person and always thought of others before herself.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Marvin Marcus Lafayette Mauney; children David Glenn Mauney (Paula), Marvin Joseph Mauney (Vickie), and Susan Annette M. Beasley (Mark); two sisters Dorothy Groner and Phyllis Smith; six grandchildren Kristina Mauney Taylor, David Matthew Mauney, Melissa Walker, Michael Mauney, Sarah Beasley, and Zachary Beasley; twelve great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate her life officiated by Rev. Mark Beasley will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019